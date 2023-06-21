Firestone Country Club celebrates 70 years of tournament golf

AKRON, Ohio — Firestone Country Club is set to celebrate 70 years of tournament golf with the Kaulig Companies Championship July 13-16.

The tradition began with the Rubber City Open in 1954. Now, Firestone has hosted 92 professional golf events - soon to be 93 after next month's tournament. Champions of these events include 19 World Golf Hall of Fame members and 42 major championship winners.

Having hosted many of golf's legends over the years, Firestone Country Club has solidified itself as a timeless destination. News 5's Carly Mascitti took a walk down memory lane with Kaulig Companies Championship Executive Director Don Padgett III to relive some of the iconic moments that have unfolded in Akron over the years.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.