Firestone H.S. Swim Team doing 12-hour swim marathon to benefit Akron Children's Hospital

Saturday at 6 a.m., the Firestone High School Swim Team kicked off its 35th Annual Marathon swim titled "Kids Helping Kids."

The event is a fundraiser with proceeds shared by the swim team and Akron Children's Hospital.

Swim team member Audrey Sevald and the team's assistant coach Erin Crabtree joined Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday to talk about the event's impact.

“It's really just teaching our swim team not just swimming- but how to care for others and how to be there," said Sevald.

The team said the campaign has provided more than $198,000 to Akron Children's Hospital over the decades. This year's effort will assist in the renovations and creation of the new Rehabilitation Services outpatient sub-waiting room at Akron Children's Hospital.

“It’s a pretty big undertaking. We get the kids started on collecting donations and explaining what the funds are for and what we're doing in our mission,” Crabtree said. “And we bring in a speaker from Akron Children's Hospital to talk to the kids about all the positive things that they're doing down there.

During October and November, the student-athletes collect donations with the goal of each raising $200.

"This year is a big milestone. Getting over that $200,000 mark is huge," Crabtree said. "And our seniors... actually go do a tour of the hospital and it's really cool to walk in there and see all our little plaques on the various places that we've donated over the years of our mission of helping (Akron) Children's Hospital."

The marathon swim goes until 6 p.m. at the Harvey S. Firestone High School Natatorium. Those who'd like to make a donation can make a check to the Firestone High Aquatic Association (FHAA). More information can be found online.