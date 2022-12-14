First Energy develops drone video game to teach new pilots important safety tips

CLEVELAND — If a drone is on your child's Christmas wish list, First Energy has some advice about operating the device responsibly.

The electric company has launched an ad campaign geared towards kids about flying drones safely and far away from power lines and electrical equipment.

Electricity causes magnetic interference, which can cause a drone to lose control and crash.

“As you're learning to fly, go to an open field or an open area to get familiarized with your drone and how to fly it before attempting to fly it in congested areas,” said First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

The company provided these additional tips for new and expert drone pilots:

• Become a licensed pilot [faa.gov] before flying a drone.

• Register your drone [faa.gov] with the Federal Aviation Administration.

• Fly your drone at or below 400 feet.

• Do not fly in dark or windy conditions.

• Keep your drone where you can see it.

• Stay at least 200 feet away from power lines or other electrical equipment.

If a drone accidentally flies into a power line or substation, don't try to get it, First Energy officials say. Call them at 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) and let the professionals do it.

First Energy teamed up with a game developer to create a drone safety game to teach in a fun and exciting way. Players can customize their drone and race against the clock while avoiding obstacles and obtaining speed boosts. Players must answer a question about best safety practices, which will give them a boost advantage in the race.

Go to dronesafetygame.com to take flight now and try to get on the leaderboards.

