First-of-its-kind exhibition 'Revealing Krishna' coming to the Cleveland Museum of Art

CLEVELAND — Advanced tickets for the first-of-its-kind exhibition, Revealing Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain, at the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) are now available for reservation.

Through a partnership between the Cleveland Museum of Art and the National Museum of Cambodia (NMC), pieces of a renowned fragmentary stone sculpture in CMA’s collection, Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhan, which was broken into many pieces that were found at different times, were sent to Cleveland from Cambodia.

The CMA provided the NMC with pieces belonging to a sculpture from its collection. Through the process, new restorations will be on view for the first time.

The exhibition transports visitors to the dramatic floodplains of southern Cambodia and shows the life story of the larger-than-life-size sculpture, which depicts the young Hindu god in the superhuman act of shielding his people from destruction. sculpture, spanning 1,500 years and three continents.

Photo: The Cleveland Museum of Art. Prototype of “Journey to Phnom Da.” The immersive panoramic footage and soundscape captured via boat and drone takes visitors through the canals of southern Cambodia.

"Revealing Krishna" features two monumental sculptures and four digital galleries, including a full-surround, mixed-reality HoloLens 2 tour that takes visitors through the story of the Cleveland Krishna.

The exhibition closes with an immersive timeline film, narrated by Angelina Jolie and Loung Ing, author of "First They Killed My Father," illuminating the effects of global change over the past 150 years on the discovery, disposition and conservation of these sculptures from one of the earliest major Hindu sites in Southeast Asia.

The Cleveland Museum of Art. Angelina Jolie visiting Krishna in CMA’s objects conservation lab.

The newly restored Cleveland Krishna will be displayed alongside nine other large-scale early stone sculptures from Phnom Da and the nearby ancient metropolis of Angkor Borei, lent from the National Museum of Cambodia, the Angkor Borei Museum and the Musée national des arts asiatiques– Guimet in Paris.

The exhibition runs from Nov. 14, 2021, through Jan. 30, 2022, in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Exhibition Hall.

The museum said tickets are expected to book fast and are not guaranteed. Advance ticket sales are required. Click HERE for more info on tickets and the exhibition.

How to purchase tickets:

Member Tickets:

Leadership Circle and general members will have the first chance to reserve free, timed exhibition tickets in an exclusive presale beginning Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

Public Tickets:

Nonmembers may begin purchasing tickets on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

Pricing:

Tickets for adults are $15, college students with ID, and children ages 12 to 17 are $12. Member guests are $8, children ages 11 and under are free.

