First of its kind: Sam the security robot aims to keep Crocker Park safe

Sam the security robot aims to keep shoppers at Crocker Park safe with 24-hour monitoring and access to help with the press of a button.
Posted at 12:36 AM, Aug 08, 2023
"Hello, channel 5 news. My name is Sam. Thank you so much for coming out to meet with us today," Sam greeted News 5 crews.

Sam's first-of-its-kind technology has cameras, thermal imaging, and a license plate reader to make sure everything is safe.

On the top of Sam, there's a security button shoppers can press to reach a real person and get help right away.

And while the 5-foot-1-inch 420-pound robot loves selfies and hugs, he is not equipped with Alexa or Siri and will not respond to voice commands.

Sam is not replacing or taking jobs from actual people but is an additional tool to help security.

