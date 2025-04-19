First responder struck, killed while assisting driver in Wooster

A first responder is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while on the scene of another crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just before 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Lieutenant Paul Charles Mickolick with the Town and County Fire District responded to Stratton Road in Wooster after a vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old man, had gotten stuck in a ditch, OSHP said.

A short time later, a 64-year-old man who was driving a 2006 Cadillac CTS southbound on Stratton Road drove off the right side of the road into the ditch, striking Mickolick and the 33-year-old, OSHP said.

Both Mickolick and the 33-year-old were transported to a nearby hospital, where Mickolick died from his injuries, OSHP said.

After being transported, the 33-year-old was flown by helicopter to Akron General with serious injuries, OSHP said.

Mickolick was a 43-year-old lieutenant at the Town and Country Fire District. He was hired in 2022 as a firefighter paramedic.

The crash remains under investigation.