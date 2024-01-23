First responders warn anglers of dangerous ice conditions after Lake Erie rescue

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Even after a stretch of frigid temperatures, first responders and experienced anglers are warning no ice is safe ice. The words of caution come after 20 people were rescued from an ice floe a half mile off the coast of Catawba Island State Park.

READ MORE: 20 people stranded on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island safe and accounted for

“It’s Lake Erie. When it freezes, people are going to fish. But if the weather conditions aren’t right, the coast guard’s going to have to go out and rescue you,” said D.J. Kitchen of HI-Way Bait & Tackle.

He said business picks up modestly at the Marblehead bait shop when the Sandusky Bay and Lake Erie begin to freeze. Monday morning, some experienced anglers reported a shifting wind.

“One gentleman who works here, his son is an experienced ice guide. He was out and saw a five-inch crack. And he said, ‘I’m going home.’ South wind? You go home,” Kitchen said.

A period of cold weather had allowed about six inches of ice to form near Catawba Island. But as many locals will attest, a southern wind will widen fissures and break the ice pack into ice floes.

“One of our officers had a friend who happened to see the folks out on the ice fishing,” said Marty Auxter, a firefighter and EMT at the Catawba Island Volunteer Fire Department. “Fifteen, 20 minutes before we got the call, his friend told our assistant fire chief, ‘You’re going to have an ice rescue’ because he knew it was just a matter of time. And boom.”

The fire department took command at the state park around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Coast Guard crews from Station Marblehead and Air Station Detroit responded, along with the Put-in-Bay Fire Department and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Twenty people were stranded on an ice floe a mile away from shore.

“When the south wind shifts, that means that ice is going to break away. And that’s exactly what it did. So unfortunately those fishermen didn’t pay attention to that. And they should’ve never been out there to begin with,” Auxter said.

Everyone made it to shore safely. Auxter said the group of anglers was from out of town and perhaps unaware or purposely ignored the dangers.

“Regardless of the weather, once they’re here they’re bound and determined to get out there and get fish. And doing so, unfortunately, put themselves in jeopardy,” he said, adding the group was unhappy to leave behind expensive coolers and fishing gear.

Many experienced anglers say no ice is safe ice, especially on Lake Erie.

“I’d pick a different pond to fish on, myself,” said Kitchen.

First responders recommend paying attention to the weather, wind and the ice itself.