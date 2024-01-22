Watch Now
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 20 people stranded on ice in Lake Erie near Catawba Island

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 22, 2024
The U.S. Coast Guard mounted a rescue operation to help 20 people stranded on ice floes about half a mile offshore from Catawba Island Monday morning.

Authorities said they were notified about the nearly two dozen stranded people around 10:21 a.m.

A Coast Guard helicopter, three airboats and an ATV responded to the scene.

Authorities said everyone was rescued by 12:41 p.m. Seven people were able to repair their airboat; first responders rescued the other 13. The people who were stranded will be taken to Catawba Island State Park or flown to the airport, authorities said.

What's an ice floe?

According to the Coast Guard, "an ice floe is a floating sheet of ice that has broken off from a larger ice formation. These can be unpredictable and dangerous, especially in areas subject to winds or currents, leading to drift into open waters. The public is urged to exercise caution and stay away from the area. Updates will be provided as the situation develops."

Have these rescue operations happened before?

The Coast Guard has been called out multiple times over the years for people stranded on ice in the same area.

In 2016, two people were rescued. In 2019, dozens of ice fishermen were rescued. And in 2022, 18 people had to be rescued.

