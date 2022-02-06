Watch
Coast Guard, good Samaritan rush to rescue 20 stuck on Lake Erie ice

CATAWBA, Ohio — A mass rescue was conducted Sunday afternoon near Catawba after 20 people were stranded on the ice.

According to officials, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling, leaving them stranded on the ice.

The Coast Guard's airboat from Marblehead and helicopters from Detroit took part in the rescue.

Authorities said a good Samaritan with an airboat also assisted with the rescue.

The scene has been cleared, according to the Catawba Fire Department.

The National Weather Service recently issued a Marine Weather Statement, in effect through Monday afternoon, stating that gusty winds will continue to pose a rick for ice floes to break off on Lake Erie, with people strongly urged to stay off the ice.

