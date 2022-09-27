Flights attendants scheduled to picket outside of Cleveland Hopkins Airport due to operational issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The airport has been a headache for a lot of travelers this year and flight attendants are frustrated too.

“When we had operational disruptions, flight attendants were left on hold for hours waiting for their reassignment for their either their hotel, for their rest or to even figure out which would be their next flight,” said Melinda Beal, United AFA Cleveland President.

According to Flight Aware, United has delayed over 67,000 flights and canceled over 6,700 since May 1st of this year.

Just this past week, ABC News reported that the airline canceled 18 flights after it realized 25 planes had not undergone required inspections, these are just some of the many reasons flight attendants will picket outside of Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday morning.

“We want the company to acknowledge that the problems do exist, which is something that's not happening presently, and work through these operational products so that we can stop having flight attendants just make it work when they don't have the tools that they need,” said Beal.

Heading into the busy holiday travel season, flight attendants hope this nationwide effort will create change.

“We would like to call out United to work on these problems before the holiday season starts so we do not find ourselves in the same situation we did this past summer,” said Beal.

United and Southwest flight attendants and members of TWU 556 will picket at 14 airports across the United States, Guam and London on Tuesday, including at Cleveland Hopkins Airport from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. outside of door 6.

