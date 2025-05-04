Flip Fort: Northeast Ohio mom entrepreneurs patent a car tent for kids

CLEVELAND — On a road trip with her two kids, Shaker Heights Mom Ellen Velez had quite a problem. With bright sunlight pouring into the car, the kids wouldn't settle down for a nap, and the first day of vacation was on the line.

Velez tried to fashion a way to keep the sun out of her children's eyes with a blanket, but it wasn't working. When she got home, she called her best friend Sarah Filipovitz, and the two mothers created something that is now benefiting countless families on the road and beyond.

It's called the "Flip Fort," and it is a multifunctional cover for use in a car or on a stroller. "We had about 20 iterations before we were finally happy with our final product," said Velez, creator of Flip Fort.

Flip Fort Flip Fort was designed by two Northeast Ohio moms to help families on the go.

As families start using the fort, they are finding it really is helpful, "it was to keep the sunlight out of kids' eyes, but as people use it, they're like 'Oh, my kid gets sick in the car ... and it really helps them with that.'"

Velez continued, "it also helps with fighting among kids, which you know happens a lot and really frustrates parents. Then you almost drive off the side of the road because you're like what are you doing?"

Not only are these mothers proud of their invention, but they are also proud to have made it right here in Northeast Ohio.

Flip Fort Flip Fort is multifunctional and can be used in a car or on a stroller system.

"People every step of the way have said yes to helping us. Whether its been the manufacturing piece, or the patenting piece, or photography," said Sarah Filipovitz, creator of Flip Fort.

Filipovitz continued, "It's probably not well known how many helpers for people getting started exist here and, I just feel really lucky that we've done this journey here in Northeast Ohio."