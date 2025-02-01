Flooding in Willoughby near Chardon Road

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — An ice jam broke free and caused the Chagrin River to swell and affect several homes in the area, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Department.

News 5 was on the scene and could see the ice jam stopped by Pleasant Valley Park, but residents were already feeling the impacts of flooding.

News 5 Cleveland Ice jam flooding

Willoughby Fire was on the scene, helping to evacuate residents.

A neighbor told News 5 that someone knocked on her door around midnight to tell her the river was rising because the ice had broken.

News 5 Cleveland Ice jam flooding

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Chagrin River near Chardon Road and Willoughby, which is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday, due to the ice jam.

Around 12:25 a.m., Willoughby police and fire responded to Milann Drive for rising water and ice from the river.

Police said the water began to recede before any rescue efforts were needed.

Out of precaution and the unpredictable nature of the river, police say a reverse 9-1-1 was made to residents that could be affected.

WHPD said the following areas may experience flooding:



Mentor

Willoughby

Eastlake

Timberlake

Willoughby Hills

Kirtland

Waite Hill

The NWS asks residents in those areas to visit HERE for flood safety and preparedness information.

News 5 will keep you updated.