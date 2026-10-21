ATWATER TOWNSHIP, OH — A Florida man was charged with aggravated murder after investigators say he shot and killed a woman inside her Atwater Township home Tuesday morning, sparking a manhunt that ended with his arrest in southeastern Ohio.

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Florida Man Charged With Murder After Portage County Woman Found Shot to Death

According to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, deputies were first called to a home on State Route 183 shortly after 8 a.m. after a woman reported that a man who had allegedly been stalking her for several years had shown up at her front door.

According to a dispatch recording, the woman told dispatchers the man was believed to be from Florida. Deputies responded to the residence, but the man was gone before they arrived.

About 70 minutes later, deputies received a second call involving the same home. Investigators said someone arrived at the residence and found a woman who had been shot and was bleeding.

Authorities identified the victim as Alice Tully. Investigators said she was found face-down in a bedroom and had been shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

As deputies worked to identify and locate the suspected gunman, area schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Investigators quickly distributed a description of the suspect to law enforcement agencies across the region. State troopers, using automatic license plate readers tracked his previous travels, then located the vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77 in Guernsey County and conducted a traffic stop.

Dash camera and body camera video captured troopers ordering the suspect out of the vehicle at gunpoint before taking him into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 21-year-old Travis Lovett of Seminole, Florida. Zuchowski said Lovett declined to answer investigators' questions following his arrest.

Lovett has since been returned to Portage County, where he remains jailed on an aggravated murder charge.

