Florida woman arrested for March 2021 Cuyahoga Valley National Park homicide

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland FBI announced Wednesday that a Florida woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near Terra Vista Cemetery in Cuyahoga Valley National Park on March 9.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Chelsea Denise Perkins, was arrested at her Pensacola home Thursday morning, the FBI said. She is charged with one count of murder. Details of her alleged involvement weren't immediately available from the court.

The man found dead was previously identified as Matthew John Dunmire, 31, of Cleveland. Investigators told News 5 in March that they believe he died several days before his body was found in the park. He had been shot in the head.

Perkins has an arraignment scheduled in federal court later Thursday in Florida.

