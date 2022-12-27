Food pantry in Parma Heights needs your help

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A local food pantry is asking for help keeping its shelves stocked.

The Ann George Food Pantry used to be known as the Parma Heights Food Pantry. It's now named after the pantry's founder who died last year.

News 5 spoke with the assistant director who reached us about what they're facing.

She says the higher costs of groceries is a major reason why the pantry is running out of food.

"The prices of food and the price of fruit. Everything has shot up and people aren't making that much more money. So donations are very low. We're asking if anyone who could donate a can of fruit, because our shelves are very empty, they used to be full," said Joann Fertel, assistant director.

The pantry is in particular need of canned goods, but it will also accept gift cards and cash donations.

The pantry is located at 6369 Pearl Road, Parma Heights. It can be reached at 440-842-6491.

