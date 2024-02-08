'For me, music is an expression of freedom': Akron's Kofi Boakye speaking Thursday at University of Akron

AKRON — Kofi Boakye proudly calls himself ‘The Other Kid from Akron, ’ a nod to NBA star Lebron James, who, like Boakye, is an Akron native.

Boakye, a classically trained pianist, started music lessons when he was eight. He’s also a producer and songwriter. He enjoys many genres, including R&B, jazz, funk, and gospel.

Now, at 24, he’s seen his life and career reach new heights. In 2022, Boakye won the $20,000 grand prize in the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in Harlem, New York, playing a lively version of the song Say Yes by Floetry.

Boakye recently sat down with News 5 at BLU Jazz+ in Akron.

“What's life been like since competing at the Apollo?” News 5’s Damon Maloney asked him.

“A movie I mean honestly, and I'm so grateful for that,” Boakye said. “Just everybody started to really see the work that I've been doing for the past, you know, 10 years of my life."

After the competition, Kofi began hearing from, connecting with, and appearing on stage with industry stars and legends in music and entertainment.

He’s performed with singer, musician, and songwriter Charlie Wilson, appeared on Tamron Hall’s talk show and even landed a role in the biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

“Everybody films videos when you're at the Apollo. One person named Kasi Lemmons was seeing my videos out there in New York. “She said, ‘You know what. I'm doing a movie called Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and I want to put you in the movie,’” Kofi said. “And literally, it was a three-day process. They signed me up. I signed a bunch of paperwork, and they put me on the screen. And there I was filming as Whitney Houston's pianist, working alongside minds of Ricky Minor and so many great people that were working in that movie- along with Kasi herself. So, it was a really cool opportunity. Absolutely.”

These days, Kofi continues to travel the country performing shows and inspiring fans with his Beyond The Keys speaking series.

“Why did music speak to you at an early age? And why did you say, ‘I want to perfect this craft?’" asked Maloney.

“The knack wasn't within the music,” Boakye said. “It was within the purpose of me knowing that I wanted to entertain people."

Boakye said as a young kid, there was a time he wanted to quit piano lessons. But a teacher’s belief in him was a course correction.

“Music is an expression of freedom and some people have never felt that free before,” Boakye said.

He said he found his purpose and wants to inspire others to find theirs—especially youth in his hometown.

“What’s it like to compete, travel the country, share your talents with people- but always come back home to Akron?” asked Maloney.

“If I can show that other kid that's watching me right now, that's from this city, from Akron, Ohio or from Northeast Ohio, that any dream that you do is capable of being achieves, then I'm doing my job,” Boakye said.

Speaking Feb. 8 at The University of Akron

Thursday, Feb. 8, Boakye is speaking at the University of Akron to celebrate Black History Month. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Gardner Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

Concert Feb. 9 at the Akron Civic Theatre

Friday, Feb. 9, is the Kofi B. & Friends concert at the Akron Civic Theatre.

“What is it like to perform at home?” asked Maloney.

“It's more nerve wracking than you think. I'll tell you that, you know, because the whole crowd you can't lie to them. You can't hide. You gotta show up and give them your best, “Boakye said.

Boakye’s mom, Carolyn, said seeing her son’s passions manifest has been the sweet reward. She raised him and his two brothers as a single parent and faced many challenges. She said speaking life into her children was what she did.

"It doesn't matter where you come from. It's what you do with what you have,” Carolyn said. “All you need is one yes and don't stop at a no. I've always told them that."

As for what’s next, Kofi said he’s letting God lead his way.

“I'm going to get out of his way, and I'm going to let him do his thing,” Boakye said. “What I can anticipate is that everything that I do I will continue to always stay focused, stay motivated and always make sure that I can show this world what another kid from Akron is made of.”