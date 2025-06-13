Former Akron police captain denied parole decades after conviction

Former Akron Police Captain Douglas Prade, who was convicted of murder almost 30 years ago, was denied parole Friday, according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Prade, 79, was convicted of killing his wife, Dr. Margot Prade, in 1998, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

The department said the Ohio Parole Board refused to release Prade, noting that he lacked the programming "to address his risk to reoffend."

On June 4, Prade was eligible for parole, but not enough members of the parole board were present for the hearing.

Former Akron police captain eligible for parole almost 30 years after conviction

In 2016, News 5 spoke to Prade's daughters as they were seeking a new trial for their father. They steadfastly believe he wouldn't have killed her.

RELATED: Akron cop's daughters insist he's innocent

According to the panel, Prade will be up for parole again in 2033.