Former caregiver at Ashtabula County retirement community facing 5 felony charges for alleged sex abuse

A former caregiver at an Ashtabula County retirement home has been indicted on multiple felony rape charges for alleged sex abuse involving elderly residents, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The defendant, Wayde Shankle, 35, is accused of sexually abusing two residents at a Conneaut retirement home where he worked as a nurse aide.

On Monday, an Ashtabula County grand jury indicted Shankle on four counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, according to the AG's office.

The AG's office said the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case with assistance from the Conneaut Police Department and the FBI.

The case is being handled in the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.