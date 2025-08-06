Former Cedar Point ride operator raises concerns on TikTok over possible mold in employee housing

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A former Cedar Point employee is raising concerns over where many of those employees live.

Joey Davis, who quit his job as a ride operator on Monday, after working at the park for four summers, told News 5 he left after dealing with health issues he believes are tied to mold at the company's employee housing.

"I felt so weak, I was tired, I could never breathe through my nose," he said.

Joey Davis

Davis showed News 5 photos and videos he took inside those dorms, videos that have been posted to TikTok and viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

"Some mold here and then there’s more mold," he said. "It’s not like we’re living there for free. We’re paying money. At this point, something has to be done."

Two years ago, WTVG, our ABC sister station in Toledo, also reported on complaints of mold in those same dorms.

"I found mold on one of my posters and that’s when I started to notice that is mold," Kayley Tatta said in 2023. "We’re living in a moldy room."

We shared Davis’ images and videos with the Erie County Health Commissioner, Pete Shade.

Joey Davis

He told News 5 it’s concerning what he saw with Davis' backpack, which should be thrown out immediately. Davis told News 5 that Cedar Point is currently in possession of his backpack, and it was never returned after he showed it to a manager.

However, Shade said the other shots inside the dorm room do not represent a hazard and that a bit of cleaning would eliminate that immediately.

Davis says it’s more than just a little cleaning that’s needed.

"It’s just not a good place to be especially when you’re working 80 hour work weeks," Davis said.

News 5 is awaiting a response from Cedar Point after reaching out on Tuesday.