Former Chester Township Police officer indicted on felony sexual battery charge

A former Chester Township Police officer has been indicted on several charges, including sexual battery, a third-degree felony, according to a news release by the Chester Township Police Department.

In August, officer Nicholas J. Iacampo was arrested after "serious" allegations were made against him involving a teenage complainant while the officer was on duty, authorities said.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Chester Township Police Department on Aug. 6 when they first received the allegations and initiated an immediate investigation. Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young told News 5 that a 16-year-old girl reported an isolated incident that happened on Aug. 6 at a local church, which led to the sexual battery charge.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office dismissed the initial charges against Iacampo. However, the Lake County Sheriff's Office continued with a criminal investigation, presenting the case to a grand jury last week.

The grand jury indicted Iacampo on charges of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, a first-degree misdemeanor, authorities said.

A news release also stated that Iacampo resigned at the advice of the Chester Township Police Department's legal counsel instead of being terminated, as terminations can be appealed and resignations are final.

"The members of this organization are devoted stewards of public safety and are willing to pay the ultimate price, if need be, to ensure this community’s safety. No one is above the law, and our personnel are held to strict standards of conduct to ensure faithful service and protection; our community deserves nothing less. The recent investigation involving the reported misconduct of a former officer in no way reflects any type of accepted behavior by this office," the release said.

According to court records, Iacampo is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Dec. 13 at 8:15 in the Geauga County County Court of Common Pleas.

