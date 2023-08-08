Chester Township police officer arrested, charged with sexual battery, police say

A Chester Township police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, according to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo was arrested after "serious" allegations were made against him involving a teenage complainant while the officer was on duty, according to officials.

Upon receiving the allegations on Aug. 6, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Chester Township Police Department, which initiated an immediate investigation. The Chester Township Police Department collaborated with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office and requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office conducted a third-party investigation that led to Iacampo being taken into custody. He was transported to the Geauga County Jail.

Iacampo was placed on immediate administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

At the request of the Geauga County Prosecutor, the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas has appointed Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Coulson as the special prosecutor for the case.

Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.