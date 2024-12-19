Watch Now
Former Cleveland City Council member Basheer Jones pleads guilty to fraud charges

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland City Council member Basheer Jones pleaded guilty on Thursday morning in federal court, admitting to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

Jones, 40, who ran unsuccessfully for Cleveland mayor, is scheduled to be sentenced in April. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Federal investigation
More than two years ago, the FBI launched an investigation into Jones, charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud.

Federal prosecutors said the former Ward 7 councilman misrepresented and concealed information to induce nonprofit organizations to enter into deals that benefited Jones and his romantic partner.

This included a $50,000 for a supposed backpack giveaway to kids. Investigators said a nonprofit gave the money with the promise the city would reimburse it.

Instead, prosecutors said there was no event and no repayment. The money went to Jones, his partner and two unnamed associates.

Investigators said Jones used his position to seek community funding to rehabilitate distressed properties; the feds said the whole time, he was concealing his financial interest in them.

Jones left city council and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021.

