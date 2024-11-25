Former Cleveland City Councilman facing federal fraud charges

Former Cleveland City Council member Basheer Jones is facing federal fraud charges, according to the Department of Justice.

More than two years ago, the FBI launched an investigation into Jones, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud, officials said.

Federal prosecutors said the former Ward 7 councilman misrepresented and concealed information to induce nonprofit organizations to enter into deals that benefited Jones and his romantic partner.

This included a $50,000 for a supposed backpack giveaway to kids. Investigators said a nonprofit gave the money with the promise the city would reimburse it.

Instead, prosecutors said there was no event and no repayment. The money went to Jones, his partner and two unnamed associates.

Investigators said Jones used his position to seek community funding to rehabilitate distressed properties; the feds said the whole time, he was concealing his financial interest in them.

Jones left city council and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021.