Former Cleveland Indian charged with domestic violence after allegedly shoving wife at a bar on Aug. 12

BEREA, Ohio — Former Cleveland Indian Joe Charboneau was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident against his wife at a bar in Berea on Aug. 12, according to a report from Berea Police Department.

Officers responded to a call from Tony K’s Bar and Grille off of West Bagley Road in Berea around 9:30 p.m., where a male pushed a woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

The officer made contact with the bar manager, where he proceeded to show security camera footage from inside the establishment. The footage revealed Charboneu and his wife having a verbal argument that led to a physical altercation.

Once she got back up after being pushed, the pair began to have another fight. According to video surveillance, as someone tried to break things up, Charboneau threw beer toward his wife in addition to other patrons at the bar.

When police arrived at Charboneau’s home searching for him and his wife, they found he was not at the residence but she was. The wife provided “contradictory information” rather than what was seen on the video footage, according to police.

He was later found at Jokers Bar in Columbia Station, where he was arrested with the following charges:

Domestic violence

Violating protection order from drugs and/or alcohol

Resisting arrest

Charboneau pleaded not guilty to all three charges and is out on bond.

His next court date is Sept. 15, 2022.

The former baseball player was the 1980 American League Rookie of the Year, then suffered an injury.

Charboneau is currently a hitting coach at Notre Dame College, where he has been on the baseball coaching staff since 2016.

