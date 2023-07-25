Former Cleveland judge facing falsification charges for cases heard while on the bench

A Cleveland judge removed from the bench by the Ohio Supreme Court has been charged via criminal complaint for falsifying documents in three cases she heard.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, the former judge, Pinkey S. Carr, is charged with three counts of falsification, all first-degree misdemeanors.

The charges stem from her alleged actions during three separate court hearings.

In the first case on May 21, 2019, Carr amended and dismissed charges against a defendant "without input from a prosecutor" and allegedly marked a court form that indicated a prosecutor signed off on the charge and changes, according to court documents.

In the second case, on June 16, 2020, Carr also allegedly amended a charge without a prosecutor being present, as well as signed paperwork stating that she held a hearing about a defendant's ability to pay for court costs despite the hearing having never occurred, records state.

In the third case, on June 18, 2020, Carr allegedly amended the charges a defendant faced without the input of a prosecutor and then signed off on paperwork indicating that the prosecutor had, in fact, changed the charge.

Carr will be arraigned on Aug. 8.

Ohio Supreme Court removes Carr from the bench

On Oct. 18, 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing Judge Pinkey S. Carr from her Cleveland Municipal Court bench, where she had served for more than a decade, due to her more than 100 incidents of misconduct going back several years.

Cleveland judge suspended over 100+ misconduct incidents

