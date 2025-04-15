Watch Now
Former Cleveland Police officer cited in Ohio City crash that prompted 2 moms to investigate

Man ticketed under Cleveland city code
News 5 Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A former Cleveland Police officer has now been cited for leaving the scene of the crash in Ohio City that prompted two mothers to investigate on their own.

Matthew Piter was cited by police for not remaining on the scene of the crash at W. 38th Street and Detroit Avenue in March.

Mom takes matters into own hands after car hits tree in Ohio City

Anne Hartnett says she heard a crash and saw a Ford Focus into a tree and a man walking away.

So, she hopped in her minivan and followed him.

Hartnett says he later returned to his car and removed liquor bottles before driving off with a friend.

Police towed the car and later confirmed that its Accident Investigation Unit began an investigation on a one-car hit-skip on March 14.

Today, we learned Piter was cited.

