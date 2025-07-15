Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Congressman Jim Renacci sworn in as Wadsworth City Council's newest member

Renacci is completing the remainder of the term left vacant by the resignation of Susan Hanlon.
David Williams
Wadsworth City Council President David Williams swearing in Jim Renacci.
WADSWORTH, Ohio — On Monday evening, former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci was officially sworn in as the newest member of the Wadsworth City Council.

Council President David Williams said Renacci will complete the remainder of the term previously held by At-Large Councilmember Susan Hanlon, whose resignation created the vacancy. The term runs through Dec. 31.

Williams said Hanlon, who stepped down on June 19, relocated out of state to be closer to her family.

Renacci, who previously served as both Wadsworth City Council president and mayor, represented Ohio in the U.S. Congress from 2011 to 2019.

In 2018, Renacci unsuccessfully ran for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat, losing to Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Then, in 2022, Renacci lost the Republican nomination for Ohio Governor to the incumbent, Mike DeWine.

