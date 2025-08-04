Former East Cleveland police investigator pleads guilty to felony charges

CLEVELAND — Former East Cleveland Police Investigator Kyle Wood pleaded guilty to two felony and six misdemeanor charges Monday, avoiding trial.

Wood pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud, attempted obstructing justice, two counts of assault, two counts of dereliction of duty, interfering with civil rights and falsification.

The charges stem from four incidents between November 2021 and July 2022, according to court records.

In two of the cases, prosecutors accused Wood of crashing into fleeing drivers, lying about it, and assaulting the men even though investigators said they were not resisting arrest.

East Cleveland Police initially suspended and then fired Wood following his indictment in 2022.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Wood agreed to permanently surrender his police officer certification.

The most serious of charges is a fourth-degree felony and carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

A sentencing date for the 34-year-old has not been set.

Wood became the 19th former East Cleveland police officer convicted of crimes since 2023.

A former city councilman and an ex-East Cleveland mayor were also convicted of crimes during that same period.

