Former Lakewood hospital space in final steps before breaking ground

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — After years of failed redevelopment plans, a former Lakewood Hospital site has remained an eyesore for residents. Now, the city is closer than ever to breaking ground on a new project.

It’s a six-acre lot that’s large, green and finally getting a new look. Carlo Ramos, owner of The Tea Lab in Lakewood, has had a view of the former Lakewood Hospital or, as the residents call it, “The pit" for the past eight years. But that sight is set to change.

“I'm ready for the tumbleweeds to go away, and I can't wait for somebody to put up a banner or something saying this project is underway,’ Ramos said.

Since Lakewood Hospital was torn down, the city has considered multiple proposals to fill that void off Detroit Avenue, but they’ve all failed until now.

“We're finally here with a solid project that meets the objectives of the community,” said Lakewood Mayor Meghan George.

The Lakewood mayor told News 5 that they're at the final step. All that’s left is for city council to approve the development plans, after which construction could begin.

“This is the farthest we've gotten in this development. We've gotten close, but we haven't gone through ABR (Architectural Board of Review), planning commission and in front of Lakewood city council,” said George.

The proposed development is a mixed-use building with retail space, 298 apartment units and a 3-story parking garage.

“It's going to bring vibrancy down to that portion of our downtown Lakewood. So it's going to help bring more residents to community, but also foster economic development,” George said.

But after so much false hope, some residents still don't buy it.

Ramos feels this time is different.

“Yeah, it took a little longer than we wanted to, but I think it's finally going to happen, and I think a lot of people are going to be happy with it,” said Ramos.

No matter what, everyone is just simply ready to see the pit filled.

The mayor says one city council approves the final plans. They could get a shovel in the ground as soon as next year.