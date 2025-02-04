Former MetroHealth CEO files lawsuit against hospital system

MetroHealth is facing a lawsuit filed by its former CEO, Dr. Airica Steed, claiming she was wrongfully fired while on leave.

Steed was hired in December 2022 and fired by the board of trustees last summer.

The lawsuit claims she had positive performance reviews and was wrongfully terminated. The suit also claims that she faced racial discrimination.

At the time, the board said it voted to fire her because her performance did not meet the hospital's needs. She was the second CEO to be fired within two years.

We've reached out to MetroHealth for comment.