Former News 5 programming and research director Gary Stark dies at 76

Former News 5 Programming and Research Director Gary Stark died on Tuesday at 76 years old, according to his obit in the Cleveland Jewish News.

Stark served in his position at News 5 for 46 years, beginning his journey in 1969 and retiring in 2015.

“Gary Stark helped shape WEWS and will forever be part of our legacy," said WEWS Vice President and General Manager Steve Weinstein. "He is someone I came to know personally, someone I respected and admired.”

Stark was given a standing ovation by staff during his retirement party.

Stark leaves behind his wife, Sue, his three kids and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Stark will be buried at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.

Upon his retirement in 2015, the largest conference room at News 5 was renamed in his honor — the Stark Community Room.