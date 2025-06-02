Former Noble Academy athletic director pleads guilty to sex crimes involving student

On Monday, a former Noble Academy athletic director admitted to sex crimes involving a student.
Court records show that Amanda Polzner pleaded guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual contact with a minor.
Polzner was working at Noble Academy, located in Euclid, when prosecutors say she assaulted a student numerous times between 2017 and 2019.
While the assaults started in August of 2017, Polzner wasn’t arrested and charged for the crimes until Dec. 5, 2024.
In January, News 5 learned that Polzner was no longer employed with Noble Academy after she was placed on leave due to the allegations.
Polzner is scheduled to be sentenced in July.