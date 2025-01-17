Noble Academy in Euclid says teacher not employed following alleged sex crime charges involving former student

EUCLID, Ohio — A teacher is no longer employed at Noble Academy in Euclid amid alleged sex crimes involving a former student at the school.

According to documents filed in Cuyahoga County Criminal Court, the teacher is facing three counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of sexual battery.

News 5 is not naming the teacher at this time. However, according to court documents, the alleged sexual assault took place in August of 2017, but the teacher wasn’t charged with the crime until Dec. 5, 2024.

Stunned parents of students at Noble Academy in Euclid began finding out the details of the alleged crime on social media Thursday afternoon.

I went to Noble Academy to find out why parents had not been told about the incident earlier. No one from the school would answer questions, but they did give me a statement from the charter school's principal that also went out to parents shortly after we visited the school.

The principal, Dr. Gurtag Yalvac, wrote:

“Noble Academy placed the staff member on unpaid leave immediately upon notification by the Euclid police department of alleged gross misconduct involving a former student occurring between 2017-2019. School officials began an internal investigation and will continue to collaborate with police and child protective services. As of December 2024, the staff member is no longer employed by Noble Academy.”

Euclid police were not available Thursday night to comment on the case.

Cleveland Attorney Brad Wolfe, who represents that former teacher, sent News 5 a statement Thursday night stating, “These are serious and sensitive allegations. [My client,] like anyone accused, is entitled to a fair legal process as the case remains active and ongoing.”

According to the letter sent out by Noble Academy, there is no evidence to indicate any misconduct has occurred since 2019 or involved any other student.

The former Noble Academy teacher is out on bond and is expected to return to court later this month for a pre-trial conference hearing, and has been ordered not to have any contact with the victim in this case or with any other children.