Former North Royalton mayor arrested after police chase and crash, charged for drunk driving

PARMA, Ohio — Last Wednesday, a former North Royalton mayor led Parma police on a police chase before crashing and being arrested for drunk driving.

Parma Police told News 5 66-year-old Cathy J. Luks was spotted speeding on Pearl Road and Brookpark Road at around 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. The report states she was driving 43 mph in a 25 mph zone, and her license plate was also expired.

Once pulled over, body cam video shows that Luks was confused on why she was stopped. When the officer asked Luks to pull into a parking lot and then asked about her license, her only response was a continuous “No.”

The officer told her to put the car in park, and in that moment, the video shows Luks rolling up her window and speeding off. Police chased her for about 30 seconds down Pearl Road before she crashed into a tow truck in the Automotive Repair parking lot.

The owner of the repair shop, Dost Mohammad, told News 5 he heard a loud noise and was shocked at what he saw.

Officers then pulled Luks out of the car and put her in handcuffs, but she refused to get into the police unit as she demanded her things. She then went on to tell the officers about her former title as North Royalton mayor more than 15 years ago.

Luks was booked on charges of failure to comply, flee or elude, OVI, an expired plate, and open container violation.

News 5 reached out to the Parma Police Department and Luks's attorney; neither would comment.