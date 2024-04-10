Former North Royalton mayor pleads guilty following 2023 drunk driving arrest

Former North Royalton Mayor Cathy J. Luks pleaded guilty to two charges on Tuesday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas relating to a police chase and drunk driving crash last year.

According to the prosecutor's office, Luks pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply and one count of driving under the influence.

On Sept. 27, 2023, Parma Police said that an officer spotted her driving 43 in a 25 mph zone and pulled her over. Her vehicle's license plate was also expired.

During the traffic stop, the officer told the Luks to put her car in park, but she rolled up her window and drove off, leading police on a short chase that lasted less than a minute before she crashed into a tow truck in a parking lot.

After the crash, the officer put Luks in handcuffs, but she refused to get in a patrol car as she demanded her personal belongings.

Luks' arrest was captured on an officer's body camera.

Additionally, police said, Luks told the officer that she was the former mayor, a title she hasn't held in more than 15 years.

A sentencing date hasn't been determined.