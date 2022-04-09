Former OSU player and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins fatally struck by car in Florida

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, died Saturday morning after being struck by a car in Florida, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

According to ESPN, Haskins was in Florida training with his teammates from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Details surrounding the crash haven't been released.

While attending Ohio State, Haskins set school and Big Ten records for passing yards and touchdown passes in a single season.

Following news of his death, OSU tweeted a photo of Haskins. "Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye," the university said.

Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yxwaIewN9V — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 9, 2022

Former OSU Head Coach Urban Meyer also expressed his condolences Saturday.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend," he said.

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022

As a sophomore, Haskins skipped his final years in Columbus and entered the 2019 draft where he signed with the Washington Commanders. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the team.

Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera said he was heartbroken to hear of Haskins' death.

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

In the 2021 offseason, Haskins was signed by the Steelers. Last month he signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said the team is heartbroken over the loss of Haskins and called him a friend to many.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

RELATED: Record-setting Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins declares for NFL Draft

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.