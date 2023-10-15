Watch Now
Former Parma politician dies at 89

Former Parma politician Ronald Mottl Sr. died at 89 Friday evening. Mottl was a politician for about 40 years.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 15, 2023
Mottl began his work as the assistant Law Director for Cleveland in 1958 and, two years later, won his first elective office as the Second Ward Council seat for Parma Council.

Throughout his political career, Mottl served as the president of the Parma School Board and held multiple positions on the Parma Council; Mottl also served as an Ohio Senator and as a U.S. and Ohio Representative.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 6667 Wallings Road. The burial will be at the same location on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

