Former Solon Sheetz worker accused of pocketing Keno winnings in theft scheme

SOLON, Ohio — A former employee at a Solon Sheetz is accused of stealing more than $17,000 by allegedly printing his own Keno tickets while working at the gas station.

Solon Police say Joshua Hartley, of Cleveland, allegedly carried out the scheme over a period of about two months, keeping the winnings from tickets he never paid for.

According to police reports, Sheetz loss prevention investigators first noticed an accounting discrepancy in late September. An audit revealed missing money and unusually large amounts of money being spent on the Keno machine.

Investigators enlisted the help of the Ohio Lottery Commission to review the transactions and identify the suspected activity.

Surveillance video reportedly captured Hartley printing Keno tickets at the kiosk while on the clock.

Police say Hartley admitted to carrying out the scheme for approximately two months.

Investigators allege he used roughly $4,000 in winnings to help pay his hotel bill.

Police also say they found nearly $2,000 in cash on Hartley, which was confiscated.

Sheetz estimated its total loss at more than $17,000.

Hartley was taken to the Solon jail pending theft charges. Police paperwork also indicates he had outstanding warrants at the time.

Solon Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could follow.

The Ohio Lottery Commission tells News 5 that retailers are responsible for sales at their locations, with accounting systems in place to track lottery sales daily and weekly.

The commission says it did not suffer any financial loss as a result of this incident.

