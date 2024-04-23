Former student who brought weapon inside Lakewood High School arrested after sharp-eyed teacher spots him

Monday, around 7:30 a.m., police were called to Lakewood High School after a sharp-eyed teacher noticed a "non-student" inside the building.

Lakewood Police confirm an 18-year-old man was arrested and brought a pocket knife into the school. Police said the suspect faces a felony charge of conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school.

Lakewood City Schools provided parents with a written update on the situation on Tuesday, which stated, "...a former student came into the building through the student entrance doors at the cafeteria. The person was identified by a teacher as a non-student and was detained in the cafeteria. The police were called and arrived soon after and took the person into custody."

The district told News 5 that a review of safety protocols and procedures occurred after the incident, and adjustments were made. The district said that one security staff member was disciplined.

Lakewood City Schools added, "The district has building and district-level safety teams that meet regularly to review all safety protocols. We are confident that our school buildings are safe learning environments for our students and staff."