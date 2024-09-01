Former Wayne County educator working to open STEAM PlayLab

WAYNE CO., Ohio — LincWay will soon become the home of Wayne County's science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) Playlab.

For the last three years, former educator Lori Colon has been working to bring a children's museum to the area.

"It just kept burning inside of me to have something like this local," she said.

Colon spent years traveling to different children's museums with her kids, and she felt like her home had the space for one, too.

"We have some great spaces for families to go," she said. "But, there's nothing to this magnitude and really studying the STEAM path."

Each subject is proving to be a vital part of the job market. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts an 8% growth in STEM and STEAM-related jobs. To get those jobs filled, these concepts need to be introduced to kids at an early age.

The Wayne County STEAM Playlab can do just that. Through interactive playrooms, kids can learn about those careers while dreaming big.

Colon is planning a storybook forest where kids can use their imagination while also learning about nature. Kids can also take off in a rocket ship to learn about careers in science and space. Then, there will also be a tiny town where kids can learn about agriculture and economics.

Colon has worked with LincWay's director, Delight Howels, to make it all happen. Howels said she wanted to join Colon in her mission because she, too, saw a need for a center for families.

"There's not a whole lot of paces that you can just go," Howels said. "Especially in the winter time when it's cold that you can take your children to and do activities with them without traveling a decent amount for them."

It's going to take time and money to get there, though.

Colon and her team are looking to raise $7 million for the project. The team is about halfway there, and fundraising efforts will determine an opening date for the play lab.

Opening the doors will be just a small bit of excitement for Colon. She's excited to see the beginnings of something that will last for generations.

"This is not just a pop-up shop," she said. "It's here long term, so that's what I'm most excited about to be able to have a place for families that's here for generations."

To learn more about the Wayne County PlayLab, CLICK HERE.