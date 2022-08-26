Former Woodmere Mayor sentenced to 33 months in prison for over $10,600 stolen in financial information

WOODMERE, Ohio — A 52-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for 33 months after he pleaded guilty to using stolen financial information to purchase gasoline for his Amazon delivery truck, according to a news release from United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Charles E. Smith Jr, a resident of Woodmere, Ohio and former Mayor of the city, was sentenced and ordered to pay over $10,600 in restitution for stolen financial information on the dark web from May 2019 through May 2020, the news release said.

Smith purchased over $10,600 worth of gasoline from more than 100 stolen debit and credit card accounts, the release said. After his arrest, investigators determined that he purchased more than 600 stolen cards from the dark web, affecting people in 25 different states.

He pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in May.

