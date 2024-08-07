Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fourth suspect in death of 10-year-old girl turns himself in

Handcuffs
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted
and last updated

A Cleveland man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a 10-year-old child on the Fourth of July is now in police custody after turning himself in on Wednesday.

Jemerious Davis, 24, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

A future court date for him has not been set yet.

Davis was sought by the U.S. Marshal Service for the shooting death of Gracie Griffin.

Three other people are also in custody in connection to the shooting. They were indicted earlier this month.

3 indicted for death of 10-year-old girl

RELATED: 3 indicted for death of 10-year-old girl

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through