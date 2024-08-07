Fourth suspect in death of 10-year-old girl turns himself in

A Cleveland man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a 10-year-old child on the Fourth of July is now in police custody after turning himself in on Wednesday.

Jemerious Davis, 24, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

A future court date for him has not been set yet.

Davis was sought by the U.S. Marshal Service for the shooting death of Gracie Griffin.

Three other people are also in custody in connection to the shooting. They were indicted earlier this month.

3 indicted for death of 10-year-old girl

RELATED: 3 indicted for death of 10-year-old girl