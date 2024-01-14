Free discussion, documentary viewing about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Shaker Arts Council is hosting a free event on Sunday that will feature a live discussion and viewing of the documentary, "Conversations in Courage: The Visit," covering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Shaker Heights, Ohio, in 1965.

Dr. Donna Whyte or Moreland will host the discussion wit community members beginning at 3 p.m. at the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Building.

Dr. Whyte is the host of "Witness to History," a series of interviews with Moreland residents.

The free event runs until 5 p.m.

Shaker Arts Council is partnering on a series of events to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is working with the city of Shaker Heights, the Shaker Heights Schools, Shaker Library, the Shaker Heights PTO, and the Shaker Schools Foundation.

The theme is "Beloved Community: Civil Rights to Human Rights."

Some other events to be a part of are Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., a Human Library featuring real people becoming "books" at the Shaker Heights Public Library.

On Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., the Reverend Nontombi Naomi Tutu, daughter of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, will speak to the community. Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu is a well-known speaker and advocate for justice. This event will be in Shaker Heights High School's large auditorium and is free, but tickets are required.

Before Rev. Tutu speaks in Shaker Heights, she will appear at the City Club of Cleveland at Noon.