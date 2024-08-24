FREE FOOD! And show some support for local Black-owned restaurants, too!

CLEVELAND — Pepsi Dig In Day celebrates and supports Black-owned restaurants on Saturday.

In Northeast Ohio, Hooked in Warrensville Heights and No Fork in Beachwood were chosen as two participating locations. Owner Calvin Williams is excited to be selected as part of an elite group of Black-owned restaurants nationwide. Only 30 were selected to participate.

"It feels good that somebody is watching and somebody is noticing all the good that we're doing on the restaurant side," said Williams.

At No Fork, you can get the "Signature Smash Burger" with two patties, two pieces of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and signature sauce at the buy-one-get-one-free deal.

At Hooked, you can get the "Fat Cat," a catfish sandwich featuring lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and a special sauce at the buy-one-get-one-free deal.

You can get these meals until supplies last at both restaurants. Hooked is open until 9 p.m., and No Fork is open until 8 p.m.

"You might be able to come to feed the family today for free really cheap," said Williams.

Hooked is located at 23091 Emery Road, Warrensville Heights.

No Fork is located at 3365 Richmond Rd Suite 150, Beachwood.