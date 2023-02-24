Free naloxone access cabinets heading to Ohio public colleges, universities

CLEVELAND — There’s a new initiative to address the ongoing drug crisis impacting many people in our area.

State leaders are hopeful their efforts will serve as a preventative tool to save lives.

“It’s finally good that they’re doing something,” said Case Western Reserve University freshman Jemiah Fitzpatrick.

Life saving measures are on their way to public colleges and universities.

It comes in the form of this medication known as naloxone but commonly referred to as its brand name Narcan.

“We know that with the increase of counterfeit pills and the increase of fentanyl that unfortunately more and more people, including our students are at an increased risk of overdose,” said RecoveryOhio Director, Aimee Shadwick.

Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine’s RecoveryOhio Initiative, along with the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Health, announced plans to provide up to five emergency naloxone access cabinets to be installed on public college and university campuses across the state.

“Being able to have naloxone on college campuses is just another way for us to make sure that this life-saving medication is available,” said Shadwick.

“I think it’s a good idea especially in this area where overdosing can be a problem sometimes,” said Case Western Reserve University Junior, Rohan Govind.

But advocates in the fight against drug overdoses say more is still needed.

“It's a good first step, but it only helps people who happen to be in a public space when they have an overdose,” said Harm Reduction Ohio President and Founder Dennis Cauchon. “Most overdoses occur in nonpublic spaces.”

Harm Reduction Ohio is a statewide nonprofit working full-time to reduce overdose deaths in the state.

He believes naloxone should be readily accessible for students versus the state’s approach to have it locked and then released in case of an emergency.

“People should be able to take it, bring it home in case or if not, an emergency occurs in a month, two months, so that they can just carry in their pocket,” said Cauchon.

Still, Cauchon and others believe this access will help save lives and reduce the stigma.

“Regardless, if the state did that, people would still be overdosing so I think that it’s great the state is doing anything they can,” said Case Western Reserve University senior Michiko Hayne.

“Some people don’t tell other people, their friends or even their roommates their struggles and stories so to have that even for yourself is good,” said Case Western Reserve University freshman, Jayla Shelton.

The state says they have naloxone kits ready to go and will mail the boxes out upon request.

