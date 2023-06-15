Free youth football camp featuring Browns and other local NFL players to be held at Cleveland State University

CLEVELAND — A free youth football camp is coming to the campus of Cleveland State University, featuring a number of Browns players, Buckeyes players and NFL players from Northeast Ohio to help coach up the kids participating.

The Varsity House Local Legends Camp, hosted by Cleveland native and former Notre Dame athlete Shaun Crawford, will feature guest speakers, including Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Browns legend Bernie Kosar.

A skills portion of the camp will be led by instructors including Browns kicker Cade York, running back Demetric Felton, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Additional instructors include Cleveland natives, Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell and Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, as well as former Buckeye and NFL cornerback Doran Grant, a native of Akron.

The event, which will be held at Krenzler Field, has reached its registration capacity, offering the free camp to numerous boys and girls in second through eighth grade who signed up to participate on Saturday.

While this year is at capacity, in its inaugural year, The Varsity House Local Legends Camp plans to continue the free camp in years to come, allowing more youth in Northeast Ohio to participate.

