Freezing temperatures leads to overnight warming center opening its doors

ERIE, Ohio — Warming centers across Northeast Ohio are opening their doors as we continue to experience freezing temperatures, including the only overnight warming center in Sandusky.

“We want to provide a safe space during inclement weather,” Pastor Curtis Johnson said.

With the help of community members like Dora Grant, Johnson opened a warming and cooling center at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Sandusky.

“We like to look at it as a place that people can come without any judgment, without having to fear or being exposed as needing help,” Johnson said.

Once the temperature drops below freezing, the warming center opens, providing the homeless a place to stay overnight. The center also offers food and free weather gear to the less fortunate in the community, filling a need for overnight shelter that Sandusky leaders say isn't being offered anywhere else.

“This is a unique program that's the only one that really opens up when the need is very necessary,” said Sandusky City Manager John Orzech.

Sandusky police and city leaders say they have built a strong relationship with members at New Jerusalem, helping them financially to provide a safe environment.

"As law enforcement, we function as community caretakers and we're here to take care of the community, but we can't do that alone. And resources like this help us protect the community,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver.

Johnson says he grew up in Sandusky and has never seen this amount of people in need in the area.

“It does something to my heart and it kind of let us know the plight of where we are as a nation, and even more so in a community. And oftentimes we hear it's full in the shelter, we can't get in and there's not enough space,” said Johnson.

Their goal is to one day have a designated space where people can go to stay warm in the winter months and cool in the summer months.

"It’s not that we mind doing it here at the church, but we do want a designated space that is solely to aid and help people in need," Johnson said.

The city says it wants to see the number of warming centers grow if the need arises, but it feels it is prepared to support the homeless during the winter months right now.

“We have a number of organizations that are key partners in the city and the community, and they work together collaboratively to address the issues, “said Orzech.

The overnight warming center opens at 5 p.m. and will remain open through next week. To find out more information, you can call (419) 239-5567.

