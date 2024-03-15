Freighter catches fire in Lake Erie Friday afternoon

U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes personnel are currently fighting a commercial vessel fire in Ashtabula, according to a social media post from the agency.

#BREAKING - #USCG personnel are responding to a commercial vessel fire aboard the CUYAHOGA #Ashtabula by providing on-scene information and status updates via deployed boats and a helicopter. Master and crew of the CUYAHOGA are safe and accounted for.



The fire is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/aQNJUQe4II — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) March 15, 2024

Flames engulfed the Cuyahoga Friday afternoon, USCG Great Lakes said. The ship is one of the oldest ships still traveling the Great Lakes.

The USCG Great Lakes said all crew members are safe and have been accounted for. Both city and county fire agencies are being utilized to put out the fire.

Crews are still working to put out the fire, and investigators are en route to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, USCG Great Lakes said.

In May of 2023, the Cuyahoga caught fire overnight on Lake Erie. The fire broke out in the engine, and no injuries were reported.

