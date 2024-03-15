Watch Now
Freighter catches fire in Lake Erie Friday afternoon

Ashtabula County Dispatch
Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 16:25:00-04

U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes personnel are currently fighting a commercial vessel fire in Ashtabula, according to a social media post from the agency.

Flames engulfed the Cuyahoga Friday afternoon, USCG Great Lakes said. The ship is one of the oldest ships still traveling the Great Lakes.

The USCG Great Lakes said all crew members are safe and have been accounted for. Both city and county fire agencies are being utilized to put out the fire.

Crews are still working to put out the fire, and investigators are en route to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, USCG Great Lakes said.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

In May of 2023, the Cuyahoga caught fire overnight on Lake Erie. The fire broke out in the engine, and no injuries were reported.

