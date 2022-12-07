Freshman at Bedford High School arrested for threat against district

BEDFORD, Ohio — A 14-year-old student who attends Bedford High School has been arrested following a joint investigation between Bedford Police and the Cleveland Division of the FBI for a threat he made online.

The district made the decision to close schools on Monday and Tuesday after receiving the threat.

Authorities investigated and later executed a search warrant at the boy's house. He was arrested without incident.

"We want to make this perfectly clear — there was never any real threat to anyone's safety," Bedford Police said.

According to police, the boy didn't have access to any weapons but made the threat as a way to get out of going to school.

"He made a conscious decision to make the threats in hopes of having school cancelled. While achieving his desired outcome, he will now deal with the very serious consequences," Bedford Police said. "The safety of the students and staff was the top priority in every decision made during this time. Hopefully this lesson resonates with anyone else that is looking for an easy day off."

Charges have not been announced.

