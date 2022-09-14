Friday marks three years since Cleveland mother lost her son to gun violence

CLEVELAND — Sitting at the heart of Kenneta Bey's home is a piece of her heart in picture form, her son, Johnshae Boyd Bey. Police say someone shot and killed him back in September of 2019 on East Boulevard.

“I’m on an emotional rollercoaster,” said Bey.

Bey said her 22-year-old son was a photographer in Florida and came home for a family member’s funeral; he went to visit a friend and not long afterward, Bey said she got a call that Johnshae got robbed and shot.

“I believe that he was set up because none of the stories that I was told made sense,” said Bey.

Though Johnshae might not be alive, the passion in his heart still beats loudly in his mother's home with mementos. Pictures of him and his three brothers, and things he loved like skates and cars.

Cleveland police said they don't have any updates in the case and they're still investigating, but right now no one faces charges.

“They [whoever is responsible] are still out here, they are still out here enjoying their life doing whatever thinking that they’ve gotten away with it and my son is gone, I can’t do anything to bring him back,” said Bey.

It doesn't matter how many years pass, Bey said as long as her heart beats, her pursuit for justice will never go cold.

“I will absolutely never give up, never give up; that was my child,” said Bey. “He was my everything. I will never give up his name will never die.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.